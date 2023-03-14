SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane City Council voted to increase impact fees and general facilities charges for the first time in over two decades on March 13. While some disagreed on how to increase fees, all acknowledged something needed to be done.
Transportation impact fees are used to directly fund key infrastructure in the district a project is built in. This includes roads, sewer, and water systems, which have been strained by consistent population growth. These one-time fees have not been adjusted since 2002 and were frequently waived entirely.
In the Latah/Hangman and Grandview/Thorpe neighborhoods, the roadways were in such bad shape, the council voted to suspend building permits for residential structures entirely for six months last September.
"Twenty years is long enough for our individual ratepayers to be subsidizing development," said Council Member Lori Kinnear. "It is time to fully implement updated rates so that those who are creating the need for increased infrastructure bear the cost."
Under the ordinance passed at Monday night's meeting, impact fees will be adjusted, with the percentage of increase dependent on the area, size, and type of building. Multi-family dwellings, affordable housing, and nursing and retirement homes will see much lower increases than single-family and duplex units.
The ordinance passed with a 6-1 vote. The draft of impact fees can be viewed at the city's website.
General facilities charges are paid by the developers or property owners when they first connect to the city's sewer and water services. Charges are based on the size of the water tap pipe. Our partners at The Spokesman-Review took a closer look at the ordinance and the steep fee increases it puts forth.
The new charges are separated into upper and lower zones, depending on elevation and cost to provide water and wastewater services to different areas. This zoning change was proposed by Mayor Nadine Woodward. Fees in the upper zone, which include south and northwest Spokane, will see a substantial increase. Fees in the lower zone will see more modest increases and take full effect in 2024.
Previously, fees were waived for developments in areas where infill was encouraged. That waiver was removed on Monday. Instead, the council majority proposed a waiver for residential housing developments with affordability written into the deed, providing developments an option to avoid potentially huge fees.
Fees would be waived entirely for new homes for families earning less than $75,000 a year. The ordinance passed 5-2.
Although Woodward waived the fees for the 72 projects with existing building permits and counter-ready applications, the Spokane Association of Realtors (SAR) alleged more than 2,000 construction projects across the region will shut down.
In a statement, the president of SAR, Tom Hormel, said, "March 13th will forever be remembered at the day housing died in Spokane."
According to SAR, a poll conducted by the association and the Spokane Homebuilders Association, the top 100 builders, developers and realtors were asked the impact of these fees. The poll allegedly showed nearly 89% claim the rates would be harmful to their business, while around 74% said they would stop projects in development.
This poll and its methodology was not shared for review to corroborate these results.
SAR stated the emergency ordinance was put forth in haste and without time for public comment. However, the Transportation Impact Fee Advisory Committee was formed 2017 to begin addressing impact fees and drafting revisions. A public hearing was held on Feb. 22.
Among the concerns put forth by SAR is a list of capital projects never seen by the public or council totaling $381 million, the elimination of critical investment areas, and the lack of exemption for non-profits.
Mayor Woodward and councilmembers Bingle and Cathcart expressed reservations regarding the fee increases. The council agreed to allow further consideration of amendments during the March 27 session.