SPOKANE, Wash. - According to sources, members of the Spokane Police Department's tactical unit have been at Spokane City Council meetings recently because of threats of violence made on social media.
That was the case on Monday, February 3. Officers were on scene to deter anyone from acting out of order and to escort council members to their cars after the meeting.
"Obviously, if you have that kind of a team there. They’re worried about things that can threaten people’s safety," City Council President Breean Beggs told KHQ's Peter Maxwell.
The ordinance at the center of the drama would increase fines for anyone making illegal noise outside healthcare facilities and set up a channel for patients and health workers to sue if the sound interrupts their work.
Opponents said the proposal targets the pro-life group called "The Church At Planned Parenthood," which hosts prayer vigils outside Planned Parenthood with speakers on microphones.
One of those speakers has been embattled Spokane Valley Representative Matt Shea, who independent investigators accused of being a "Domestic Terrorist."
The church's founder Clay Roy spoke at the city council meeting on Monday and said none of the council members had spoken to him about this proposed ordinance "I would think that before you would bring that and vote on it. You would kind of want both sides of that,"
Roy also claimed people have threatened his group online and explained his members are arming themselves for protection. "We are not violent people. We have had serious threats, even online threats to take an AR-15 and shoot us," said Roy.
Supporters of the ordinance who oppose The Church at Planned Parenthood turned their backs against Roy while he spoke in protest.
Some also said they're not treated being fairly when they're protesting against The Church at Planned Parenthood.
"We were given a warning the last time we made sound out there. We were told the next time we make a sound out there that we are not going to be able to amplify what so ever and it wasn't going to be a warning just to turn it down. It was going to be a warning and like you're out. like the whole situation shut down," said Nicolette Ocheltree
The Spokane City Council is set to debate on the ordinance on March 2.
