One more day of unseasonably hot weather, as daytime highs climb into the 90's.
High pressure starts to shift eastward Friday, allowing for some big changes in our weather pattern. There is a cold front poised to push through the Pacific NW Friday afternoon picking up winds and dropping temperatures as we head into the weekend. Combined wind gust of 25-35 mph, low relative humidity levels and the high heat of the past few days bring the threat of elevated fire danger and Fire weather watches (falling just short of Red flag warning criteria) for the upper and lower Columbia Basin. This is a nightmare scenario for our fire fighters.... please pay close attention to local burn bands and be mindful of throwing any lit materials into dry grassy areas or out of a vehicle window.
Winds will remain breezy on and off through the weekend, with daytime highs dropping into the upper 60's by Sunday.