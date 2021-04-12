A back door cold front is impacting us today leaving us with increasing clouds this afternoon that will bring the chance for sprinkles. We will also see the breeze picking up the second half of the day. Daytime highs will remain right around average in the low to mid 50s. Overnight we drop to the mid 30s.
Tomorrow sunny skies are expected, but the winds will be an issue. Sustained winds in the afternoon at 15-20mph are expected. Gusts around 30mph will be a player in the Spokane area. Stevens and Pend Oreille counties could see gusts closer to 45mph. Power outages, blowing dust, rough water on lakes and heightened grass fire potential will all be concerns.