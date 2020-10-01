SPOKANE, Wash. - Republican incumbent Cathy McMorris Rodgers and challenger Dave Wilson will be debating in an online forum on Thursday, Oct. 1 from noon until 1:15 p.m. The Spokesman-Review is hosting the debate.
Washington State’s 5th Congressional District encompasses nearly a third of the entire state, including Pend Oreille County, with rural communities across Eastern Washington. Agriculture is a central subject in the district with issues ranging from farm subsidies, water rights, farm labor/immigration subjects and international trade agreements.
To watch the debate, go click here.
