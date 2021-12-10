SPOKANE, Wash. - As is standard in deputy or officer-involved shootings, an investigation into the shooting and killing of a suspect Friday morning is being opened by the Spokane Independent Investigative Response Team (SIIR).
A release from the Spokane County Sheriff's Department shed light on what led up to a reported gun fight in the 5400 block of Bigelow Gulch Road.
The department said deputies located a suspicious vehicle around 3 a.m. Friday morning with plates that did not belong to the vehicle and were also apparently taken off another stolen vehicle.
The truck fled and deputies did not pursue. The department cites new state legislature for the decision.
Not long after, deputies located the vehicle which had crashed near N. Havana and E. Valley Springs Road. The driver had fled on foot but the passenger had stayed with the car, providing information on the driver's identity.
Deputies learned that the driver was possibly wanted for a firearm possession offense and was a convicted felon. They tracked the male by following his footprints in the fresh snow and found him hiding near a home.
Deputies reported shots had been exchanged between them and the suspect. Medical personnel were called in but the suspect was pronounced dead on the scene. No deputies or civilians were injured.
SIIR, compromised of multiple police agencies in eastern Washington, has taken over the scene to investigate the shooting. The two deputies who discharged their firearms have also been placed on administrative leave, which is also standard protocol.
The names of both deputies will be made public at a later date, according to the sheriff's department.