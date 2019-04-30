Indian Army believes they found Yeti footprints

Mountaineers in the Indian Army, on duty in the Himalayas, believe they've discovered footprints of the Abominable Snowman or Yeti.
The Abominable Snowman is part of Nepali folklore and is said to live high in Himalayas, mostly out-of-sight from people.
But the Indian Army tweeted a few days ago that some of its mountaineers found footprints measuring 32"x 15".
The footprints were found on the Nepal-China border in a remote area on the Makalu mountain.
Tales of a wild hairy beast that roams the Himalayas have circulated for years.
Even Sir Edmund Hillary, who was the first to climb Mt. Everest, searched for the Yeti.
In 2008, Japanese climbers on the mountain said they had seen Yeti footprints.
In 2008, two Americans said they had found the remains of a half-man, half-beast, that eventually turned out to be a rubber gorilla suit.
Research by a British scientist in 2013 concluded that Yeti may in fact be a sub-species of brown bear.