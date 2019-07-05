Forget the chalkboard, an Indiana history teacher uses his driveway to teach the Declaration of Independence.
For the past 10 years, Joe Spangler has spent hours before the holiday, etching the first few sentences on his driveway in sidewalk chalk.
"That is because of Jefferson's words," Spangler said. "It's tradition. It grows but it changes. Put it with the Gettysburg Address and they are probably the two most important documents, the constitution is important too but that is America to me."
It's become an annual Fourth of July tradition.
The 67-year-old says his neighbors see him as eccentric, but he says he's proud of the founding fathers and the words they left us to live by.
"As a history teacher I get real upset with revisions and political correctness and each new decade it focuses on something that the founding fathers, the people who created America were flawed," Spangler said. "Yes they were flawed. They lived 200 years ago. They will not be as politically correct as we are."