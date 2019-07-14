Indiana toddler in serious condition after falling under lawnmower

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. - An Indiana toddler is in serious condition after he fell under a lawnmower on Saturday.
According to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office, the boy’s grandfather was mowing his yard when the 2-year-old ran towards him.
The grandfather was backing up the mower when the boy fell and went under while it was still mowing.
The boy was transported to a nearby hospital before being flown by helicopter to Riley Hospital.
Deputies call it “a terrible accident” and are investigating.