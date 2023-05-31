SPOKANE, Wash. - An indigenous Hawaiian woman best known for her social advocacy, hula dancing and wisdom, is one of five women featured on this year’s United States quarters.
"Edith Kanaka'ole is an indigenous Hawaiian composer, hula dancer, chanter - she used those things to help bring together cultural preservation for Hawaii,” Celebrity Historian Raffi Andonian said.
Kanaka’ole passed away in 1979, but before her death – she brought life, love, dance, song, and wisdom to her people. Her teachings stretched primarily during the time when Hawaii was joining the United States as the 50th state.
“She was known as Auntie Edith, a warm name... because of the way she worked for the culture,” Andonian said. “She created the first public school program for kids to learn the Hawaiian language. She also created a college curriculum, and she established a school for hula dancers. She thought that song and dance were a great way to preserve Hawaiian cultural values."
By the power of the American Women Quarters Program - The Official U.S. Mint, Kanaka’ole’s name, image, and legacy is now on the tails side of this year’s U.S. quarters, alongside four other women that are being honored. On the head side of the quarter is George Washington.
Kanaka’ole’s coin was released in April and is now circulating across the country, just in time for the end of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. If you look at the quarters in your pocket right now, you may find this beloved hula teacher.
An indigenous message on Kanaka’ole’s quarter translates to “granting wisdom.” At the time of her work, Hawaii was in the process of becoming a state and there were pressures of great assimilation, according to Andonian. With this assimilation – the love for the Hawaiian language began to fizzle for some, yet Kanaka’ole kept the culture alive through her teachings.
“On this image, her hair is turning into the Hawaiian landscape. That represents the importance of the landscape to the culture - so there is a lot of symbolism, it's not just that she's on the quarter but it's how she's depicted on the quarter that matters also."