Following our round of showers overnight we have dried out and are seeing sunshine. Temperatures today are expected to rise into the mid 50's. The breezy conditions are sticking around today, ladies that means it is a good ponytail day! As we head into tonight and the overnight hours we will look for valley rain to return as well as mountain snow showers. If you are traveling this weekend across the passes make sure you check conditions first.
Saturday is just down right wet. We are talking indoor activities all the way! Look for rain for the valleys and snow for the mountains. It's all about timing and temperatures, but I'm not ruling out a rain snow mix for the valleys with a cold front moving in. Temperatures on Saturday will drop to the mid to upper 40's with the low set for the mid 30's.
As of last check it is looking like we will have a break in precipitation Sunday into the early afternoon. After that another band of showers is set to move in. However, on Sunday a warm front also pushes through bringing temperatures back up closer to the 50's. Look for a warming trend early next week with another warm front scheduled to show up Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.