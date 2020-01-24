Leslie Lowe

A series of storms continues to deliver valley rain and high mountain snow through the weekend and into next week.

Showers linger through early afternoon Saturday, with a slight drop in temperatures. Saturday night into Sunday and stronger wave will bring more widespread rain to the valley floors and snow above 3000 ft. 

We will see a shift in our southwesterly weather pattern next week, with systems moving in more from the West, bringing in slightly cooler temperatures. 

Have a great weekend! 

Tags