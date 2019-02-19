SPOKANE - What seemed like a normal Alaska Airlines flight from Cabo to Seattle quickly turned out to be a life or death situation for one passenger "A young gal behind us started trying to wake her boyfriend up. She thought he was faking at first and a lady from another isle realized she wasn't faking the way she was acting," said Twisp Police Chief Paul Budrow.
That's when Twisp Police Chief Paul Budrow who was seated with his wife Aimee right in front of the young couple turned around "I Immediately saw that the young man was completely blue. His hands and face were as blue as could be. And being in the profession, I've seen a couple of people pass away like that," described Chief Budrow.
Chief Budrow thought the young man was dead or within minutes of dying. So he reached back and pulled him forward out of his seat to tilt his head back and clear his airway "Stewardess came up. They got some oxygen. They then asked for any doctors or physicians on board to help. I stayed on his wrist, and we got a faint pulse," said Chief Budrow.
Once the oxygen was flowing, the man started breathing, and his pulse began to come back. Budrow says he has most likely overdosed on a mix of prescription pain medication and booze "He was on Viagra, Oxycodone, Suboxone, and alcohol. He had a cocktail of whatever going on. I don't know what he took, but that's what he had on his possession," described Chief Budrow
Budrow says without his training from working in law enforcement there's a chance the man could have died "The medical background within the law enforcement made me act faster than somebody who doesn't have that. But still, I think somebody would have done exactly what I did," Said Chief Budrow.
According to Customs and Border Protection, they met the passenger at the gate who declined further medical attention. That passenger did have a prescription for the medications.