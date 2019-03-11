Kittitas County, WA - Members of the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office and Kittitas County Search and Rescue saved an injured cross country skier over the weekend.
According to a release from the Sheriff's Office, Sharon Rodgers from Seattle was sking Saturday with her husband, when she fell on the groomed trail near the Cabin Creek snow park, which is about 20 miles west of Cle Elum. Mrs. Rodgers was hurt and unable to move, so her husband called for help.
Members of the Sheriff's Office along with Kittitas County Search and Rescue, Snoqualmie Pass Fire and Rescue, and Hospital District 2 Medic One were dispatched. Using snow rescue equipment, Mrs. Rodgers was successfully extracted and transported to Swedish Hospital by ambulance.
No word on her current condition.