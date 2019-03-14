Injured eagle found on DC Metro train tracks put down

Watch again

Washington D.C. commuters experienced travel troubles on Wednesday after an injured bald eagle is found on Metro train tracks.

Officials shut down the Metro's Blue and Silver lines after the injured bird was discovered during Wednesday evening's rush hour.

The eagle had landed very close to the third rail, requiring that electricity to the rail be shut down.

An eight-person rescue crew that included animal control officials safely recovered the bird in Landover, Maryland.

Once crews had the bird in hand, they turned it over to a local wildlife rehabilition center.

About two hours after the ordeal the train tracks were reopened for service.

In a sad update since this story was aired on Lunch Break Thursday afternoon, we're told veterinarians eventually determined the eagle had to be put down due to the severity of its injuries.