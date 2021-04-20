UPDATE:
A hiker was airlifted from Liberty Lake Regional Park Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Spokane Valley Fire Department, the hiker suffered injuries from a fall roughly 3.5 miles into the trail system.
The section of the trail is not accessible by ATV's so fire crews began hiking to the woman while carrying medical equipment.
At the same time the Spokane Regional Air Support Unit launched a rescue helicopter.
The helicopter found the injured woman before the ground crews.
She was successfully hoisted and flown to Pavilion Park where she received treatment.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Spokane County Sheriff's Office Air 1 responded to an injured hiker Tuesday afternoon, executing a hoist rescue with assistance from Spokane Fire and Spokane Valley Fire.
