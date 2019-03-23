Update:
SEATTLE (AP) - A Washington state police officer who was wounded in a shootout that killed one of his colleagues has been released from a Seattle hospital.
Kittitas police officer Benito Chavez was shot in the leg and suffered a shattered femur Tuesday evening when he and Kittitas County sheriff's deputy Ryan Thompson confronted a road rage suspect who opened fire on them. Thompson, who was 42, was killed, as was the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Juan Manuel Flores Del Toro.
KING-TV reported that the 22-year-old Chavez was released from Harborview Medical Center on Saturday afternoon and that his escort back to central Washington included by Seattle and Bellevue police vehicles.
Thompson left behind a wife and three children. The county has established memorial funds to support his family, and a memorial is planned for next Thursday at Central Washington University.
___
Information from: KING-TV, http://www.king5.com/
(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Previous Coverage:
Kittitas Police Officer Benito "Kellyn" Chavez is scheduled to be released from the hospital Saturday.
According to the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office, Chavez is scheduled to be released from Harborview Medical Center in Seattle around 3:00 p.m. Saturday.
He will be transported back to Kittitas County by an escorted Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue ambulance.
The family is asking for privacy to allow Chavez to heal. The Sheriff's Office says they will continue to update his status when available.