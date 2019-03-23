SEATTLE - Kittitas Police Officer Benito "Kellyn" Chavez is scheduled to be released from the hospital Saturday.
According to the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office, Chavez is scheduled to be released from Harborview Medical Center in Seattle around 3:00 p.m. Saturday.
He will be transported back to Kittitas County by an escorted Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue ambulance.
The family is asking for privacy to allow Chavez to heal. The Sheriff's Office says they will continue to update his status when available.