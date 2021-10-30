SPOKANE, Wash. - It was earlier this week when Claire Nightingale found an injured moose with two calves in her yard, making breakfast out of her rose bushes.
The residents of Devonshire Ct. just off of Hatch Rd. have expressed concern over the moose's well-being. Over the course of the week, neighbors have left out water for the family. While the mother is mostly immobile, the calves will frequently graze on neighborhood shrubs and greenery. All three have remained fairly docile at this point in time.
The moose, Nightingale says, has a serious injury on her ankle with an obvious infection. The Washington Fish and Wildlife department has sent someone to investigate but told her there's nothing they can do for an animal of the moose's size. If no treatment is given to the moose, it is possible the infection will take her life.
With Halloween just a day away, neighbors are now worried about the safety of children looking to trick-or-treat on the block. While there has been no trouble so far, concerns over how the animals react to a gaggle of rambunctious kids are high. The neighborhood is considering closing their street off to trick-or-treaters just to be safe.
As for Nightingale and her family, they're mostly concerned for the well-being of the mother and her calves. She's got no qualms over her rose bushes being pruned--she just hopes there is some way to help them.