An injured horse in a remote location near La Grande, Oregon got a helping hand from residences in eastern Washington after needing a horse sling to be airlifted.
Sandra Cheek became the owner of an Anderson Sling during the summer of 2018 after a friend’s horse, Huckleberry, had fallen off a cliff in a remote area and needed to be airlifted by helicopter.
Before the 2018 summer incident, the closest helicopter horse sling available was at the Washington State University Veterinarian School.
“From that experience we connected rider Mariann Deering who started a fundraiser to purchase Anderson Slings to be placed in key locations so that anyone who needed one would have access,” long distance horse racer, Sandra Cheek, said.
From the fundraiser, they were able to purchase several slings to keep in key locations for anyone to use.
On Tuesday, a private pilot flew the horse sling Sandra owns to Oregon for the rescue that occurred Wednesday.
“I coached the horse’s owner on strategy for this complex operation,” Sandra said, “I had taken the Technical Large Animal Rescue Emergency training as well and that helped a lot.”
Sandra said the rescue went smoothly and Otis is expected to make a full recovery.