CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. -  A 2-vehicle injury collision has closed State Route 2 in Chelan County Friday night. 

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper John Bryant, the collision is blocking State Route 2 at milepost 80, about 19 miles west of Leavenworth.

A Subaru Legacy struck a Department of Transportation front loader and rolled over, according to the trooper.

The roadway will remained closed for an extended amount of time. The Department of Transportation is setting a detour at Nason Ridge Road.

