CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - A 2-vehicle injury collision has closed State Route 2 in Chelan County Friday night.
According to Washington State Patrol Trooper John Bryant, the collision is blocking State Route 2 at milepost 80, about 19 miles west of Leavenworth.
A Subaru Legacy struck a Department of Transportation front loader and rolled over, according to the trooper.
The roadway will remained closed for an extended amount of time. The Department of Transportation is setting a detour at Nason Ridge Road.