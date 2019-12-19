  • Rob Curry

SPOKANE, Wash. - Snow is falling around much of the Inland Northwest, and emergency responders are encouraging drivers to give themselves extra time and prepare for a slower morning commute with slick conditions.

Snow-covered and slick road conditions should be expected during the morning commute in much of eastern Washington and the Idaho Panhandle Thursday morning. Untreated and secondary roads will most likely be slick as well.

City of Spokane crews are out working on sanding, deicing and plowing. The City says night crews stayed late and day crews came in early, but as the snowfall continues, drivers should still expect slick conditions.

"You will require extra travel time this morning......... Everywhere," Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeff Sevigney tweeted while encouraging drivers to slow down.

WSDOT reiterated these points, asking drivers to watch following distances and give crews room to work.

Forecasters are expecting an accumulation of about 1-3 inches around the Inland Northwest going into Thursday afternoon.

