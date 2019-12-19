SPOKANE, Wash. - Snow is falling around much of the Inland Northwest, and emergency responders are encouraging drivers to give themselves extra time and prepare for a slower morning commute with slick conditions.
It’s snowing!!! ❄️ take it slow... I’m sliding everywhere 😳— KHQ Stephanie Stevenson (@KhqStevenson) December 19, 2019
Streets are slick, deicers are out & we’re live on @KHQLocalNews all morning showing you the roads pic.twitter.com/t2CfnKUeIW
Snow-covered and slick road conditions should be expected during the morning commute in much of eastern Washington and the Idaho Panhandle Thursday morning. Untreated and secondary roads will most likely be slick as well.
Snow covered and slick road conditions will be in the morning commute for many in eastern WA and the ID Panhandle. Drive with caution and slow down. #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/zay0WG0bqr— NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) December 19, 2019
City of Spokane crews are out working on sanding, deicing and plowing. The City says night crews stayed late and day crews came in early, but as the snowfall continues, drivers should still expect slick conditions.
Drive for conditions! We are already seeing crashes this morning. Slow it down. Give yourself plenty of time to get where you’re going. Plenty of space between you and the car in front of you. With snow falling visibility is a concern, plus we have drifting snow. @KHQLocalNews— Grace Chapin (@KHQGraceChapin) December 19, 2019
"You will require extra travel time this morning......... Everywhere," Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeff Sevigney tweeted while encouraging drivers to slow down.
WSDOT reiterated these points, asking drivers to watch following distances and give crews room to work.
Snow is falling across much of the Inland Northwest. Give yourself plenty of extra time on the roads this morning. Make sure to slow down and watch for our plows and give them plenty of space to work. Expect it to be a slow morning commute. pic.twitter.com/rJraSRY49H— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) December 19, 2019
Forecasters are expecting an accumulation of about 1-3 inches around the Inland Northwest going into Thursday afternoon.
