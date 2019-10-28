SPOKANE, Wash. - A strike team made up of firefighters around the Inland Northwest are California bound as crews work to battle wildfires in the state.
City of Spokane, Spokane County and Stevens County firefighters were prepping in Spokane Monday morning prior to heading south to assist fellow fire crews.
The Spokane Fire Department is answering an Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) request for assistance to the state. SFD authorized three Type 5/6 Engines, a strike-team leader, and additional firefighters to staff the 14-day mission.
The team includes off-duty personnel that are qualified wildland firefighters and are available for deployment. Spokane County Fire District 8 said they are sending three firefighters to California.
During the EMAC process, California will reimburse local fire departments for personnel and equipment costs associated with the mission, in addition to replacement personnel costs needed to cover absences at area fire stations.
SFD says wildland fire apparatus are maintained throughout the year in preparation for any possible deployments.
Fire crews have been battling numerous destructive wildfires in Northern California wine country and in the west Los Angeles area, leading to power outages, destroyed buildings, threatened structures, and evacuation orders.
KHQ's Peter Maxwell spoke to members of the local strike team Monday and will be working on this story throughout the day.
Three of our firefighters are on their way to CA to help fight the states wildfires.#kincaidefire @CALFIRE_PIO @Cal_OES @kxly4news @KHQLocalNews @KREM2 @SCFD8 @Spokane_News pic.twitter.com/hROD9ZMZdY— Spokane Co.FD8 Firefighters (@spokaneco8_3711) October 28, 2019
