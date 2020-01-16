As the snow accumulations ramp up around the Inland Northwest winter months, first responders are reminding residents to continue making an effort of clearing sidewalks and fire hydrants of snow.
The Coeur d'Alene Police Department wrote a Facebook post on Thursday, reminding citizens about clearing snow from sidewalks.
"We understand how quickly the snow has accumulated, how backbreaking shoveling can be and we appreciate all the hard work that has been put in this winter season," Cda PD wrote. "However, we still have a ways to go in regards to sidewalks. Remember our elderly, our children and the disabled still use these sidewalks during their daily routines. Let’s do our best to be good neighbors and remember those around us."
Local firefighters are asking that while you're working on sidewalks, also make an effort to clear fire hydrants.
"Guys.. help us out and keep those hydrants clear... easily spotted hydrant means faster water means fires don’t grow," Spokane County Fire District Firefighters Local 3711 said in a post earlier this week.
Guys.. help us out and keep those hydrants clear... easily spotted hydrant means faster water means fires don’t grow. @SCFD8 pic.twitter.com/rhqfeEP99E— Spokane Co.FD8 Firefighters (@spokaneco8_3711) January 13, 2020
Fire crews say with there being thousands of hydrants across various service areas, many begin to become inaccessible and thus create a hazard for homes or businesses in the event of a fire emergency.
When clearing hydrants, firefighters recommend removing any snow or ice from the hydrant, clearing a wide-enough perimeter around the hydrant for crews to work (about 3 feet) and clearing a path from the hydrant to the street.
