Veterans are gathering at the Spokane International Airport this morning to take a special flight.
The Inland Northwest Honor Flight says about 100 veterans are traveling to Washington, D.C. today to visit war memorials and honor their fallen partners. The organization says veterans who served in WWII, Korea, Vietnam and Grenada will be on the flight.
The group will leave around 7 a.m. on Monday, April 29. The honor flight will return on Tuesday, April 30. Those who want to welcome them back can do so at 7:30 p.m. at the main ticketing area of the Spokane International Airport.