SPOKANE, Wash. - Inland Northwest Honor Flight has announced that all flights for the remainder of 2020 have been canceled due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns.
The organization received the final word from the national office of Honor Flight Tuesday morning. Inland NW Honor Flight says they are looking at possible dates in spring 2021 and hope to book one in the near future. Veterans who had been scheduled for the Inland NW Honor Flight in April 2020 will get priority for the next available flight.
"We will leave NO ONE behind and continue to further our mission until it can continue once again," Inland NW Honor Flight said.
After an April honor flight was postponed, all veterans and guardians were determined eligible for the honor flight originally scheduled in September 2020. They will now be eligible for the next honor flight in 2021.
The non-profit's mission is to transport Inland NW veterans to Washington D.C. to visit memorials dedicated to to honor their services and sacrifices.
