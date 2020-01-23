SPOKANE, Wash. - The largest RV show in the Spokane/Inland Northwest area is back this weekend.
The 32nd Annual Inland Northwest RV Show & Sale starts Thursday and runs through Sunday, Jan. 23-26 at the Spokane County Fair & Expo Center. Admission is $10 (good for all weekend), but parking is free. Kids 12 and under are free with an adult.
The hours for the event are as follows:
- Jan. 23, Thursday 12p-8pm
- Jan. 24, Friday 10am-8pm
- Jan. 25, Saturday 10am-8pm
- Jan. 26, Sunday 10am-4pm
The 2020 event features special show prices, huge trade-in values and fantastic deals on RVs and accessories all packed into nine fairground buildings.
There will be over $13,000,000 of RVs on display ranging from $10,000-$400,000 in price.
