Inland Northwest RV Show & Sale Returns to Spokane County Fairgrounds

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Inland Northwest RV Show and Sale is returning to the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center after a year hiatus.
The Inland Northwest RV Show & Sale is the largest and only multi-dealer Spokane RV show. The show kicks off Jan. 20 and will go through Sunday, Jan. 23.
If you are in the market for a new RV or simply looking to see the wide variety, there is over 175,000 square feat of RV's that will be on display with prices ranging from $10,000 to $400,000.
Tickets to the RV show are sold at the door for $10 in cash only and they are good all weekend. Masks are required but no proof of vaccine or negative COVID test is required. Parking is also free.