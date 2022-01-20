Inland Northwest RV Show & Sale Returns to Spokane County Fairgrounds

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Inland Northwest RV Show and Sale is returning to the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center after a year hiatus.

The Inland Northwest RV Show & Sale is the largest and only multi-dealer Spokane RV show. The show kicks off Jan. 20 and will go through Sunday, Jan. 23.

If you are in the market for a new RV or simply looking to see the wide variety, there is over 175,000 square feat of RV's that will be on display with prices ranging from $10,000 to $400,000.

Tickets to the RV show are sold at the door for $10 in cash only and they are good all weekend. Masks are required but no proof of vaccine or negative COVID test is required. Parking is also free. 

Thursday 12p-8p
Friday 10a-8p
Saturday 10a-8p
Sunday 10a-4p

Tags

Current Contests

Renew A Ride

Renew A Ride

    Do you know a person or family who is in need of a new ride? Submit them here and they could win a pre-owned 2018 Chevrolet Trax LT AWD.

    Coffee's On Us

    Coffee's On Us

      Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!