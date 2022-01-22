SPOKANE, Wash. - Nothing brings people together quite like traveling–or hundreds of RVs.
"I call it investing in your family," said Steve Cody, Show Promoter of the Inland Northwest RV Show & Sale.
The Inland Northwest RV Show & Sale is back after last year's COVID hiatus.
"Everyone that's down here is friendly," said Cody. "They're having a good time because vacations mean happiness."
Thirty four years of RVs, campers, vans, trailers, buses as far as the eye can see, bringing together RV show enthusiasts and first time visitors alike.
"We come every year because we enjoy checking out what's new," said third-generation RV-er Maynard Hill.
Lance and Michelle Best say they come to the show every year to see how they can improve their own camper.
"Every year when they put on this show, we come to see what's new and what improvements are out there, and really the storage ideas," Lance said. "We're not looking to buy another camper right away, but really how can we improve the one we have."
Three generations of camping-lovers–Julie Durant, her daughter Rylee, and Julie's mom Rose Fishbein–are first-time visitors, and came to the show looking to buy a camper.
"We've been having a blast looking at all the different campers," Julie said.
Not even the RV show could escape supply chain issues, though.
"The semiconductors affect this industry as much as anything else," said Steve Cody. "The refrigerators, the fireplaces we've seen in some of the big units. A lot of those things can't happen without those semiconductors."
But vendors were prepared and turnout has been strong for the 34th time, something that's not lost on Cody.
"It makes me feel good," he said. "It says maybe we're doing something right here, but what it really says is that the RV dealers are doing something right."
The Inland Northwest RV Show & Sale runs through Sunday. Tickets are $10 and are good all weekend. No proof of vaccination is required to enter, but masks are required for visitors ages 5 and older. For more information, visit their website.