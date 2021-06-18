SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools are offering a free summer meals program for kids. The program is federally funded to make sure kids in low-income areas continue to receive nutritious meals while schools are out for the summer. Meals are available for all children 18 and under. There is no registration or cost.
To find a location near you offering free meals for children text the word “FOOD” to 877-877.
The plan is to give one lunch and one breakfast to each child in need every day and some of the 22 locations through SPS open as early as June 28. For more information about times and locations, click here.
The Central Valley School District is also offering free meals to kids 18 years and under. CVSD’s free meal program runs from June 22 through August 13. For more information about times and locations, click here.
Coeur d’Alene Public Schools is offering free lunches to all kids 18 and under from June 21 through August 13. While all children will eat free there is an option for adults to eat for just $4.50. Click here for more information about times and locations.