SPOKANE, Wash. — When Russia invaded Ukraine a year ago, communities around the world rallied to support a wave of refugees.
Countries in Eastern Europe, including Poland, took in a first wave with open arms. Then, cities around the globe, including Spokane — which has one of the largest populations of Ukrainians in the United States — and Coeur d'Alene, stepped up.
Over the past year, NonStop Local KHQ shared the stories of Inland Northwest communities that took in refugees, made them feel welcome and supported those remaining in Ukraine. We also told the stories of the Ukranian refugees who made their way to our region, and those Ukrainians living here who have family in the now-war ravaged country.
At the one-year anniversary of the war, we're reflecting on how our community stepped up when called upon.
'Who will help those people?': Local Ukrainian-born pastor weighs in on Russian invasion
On Feb. 24, 2022, the day the invasion began, we shared the story of Petr Gaydarzhi, a Ukrainian-born pastor who lives in Spokane.
Gaydarzhi is from Ukraine, where he lived for 21 years. Before the war, he took trips back to his home country with his church, God's Embassy.
"Who will help those people? Those people have to live in cellars, they have to live in basements, probably hungry, no showers and cold," Petr said. "Right now, Ukrainian people are left to fight tanks and jets with rifles. It's like fighting an elephant with my fist."
Friends and family in Ukraine gave Gaydarzhi have kept him updated on the latest from the country.
Gov. Inslee responds to Russia's attack on Ukraine
All Washingtonians should be outraged both by Russia’s unprovoked and destructive attack on Ukraine, a peaceful nation that has embraced democracy. I stand with @POTUS in his steadfast support of @NATO and his efforts to protect our country at home.— Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) February 24, 2022
Washington Governor Jay Inslee shared a statement on the first day of the attack, saying Washingtonians should be outraged by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
WSU Rower and Ukrainian national asks for prayers
In the days following the invasion, Kateryna Maistrenko, a Washington State University graduate who rowed for her school and the Ukrainian national team shared a plea for the world to pray for her home country.
Her post on LinkedIn garnered thousands of reactions and messages of support.
Spokane residents gather together in solidarity with Ukraine
On Feb. 26, two days following the invasion, Spokanites gathered in downtown in solidarity with the Ukrainian people.
Thousands of residents held up signs in English and Ukrainian calling on the U.S. government to do more to combat the Russian invasion.
Downtown Spokane is full of honking horns as people drive by and support people protesting the invasion of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/IGUpHuT4sV— Bradley Warren (@bradmwarren) February 26, 2022
Local Ukrainian business owners host auction at coffee shop
In March of 2022, Cedar Coffee, owned by Ukrainian immigrant Igor York, held an auction to support those suffering the consequences of the war.
At the time, York said he wanted to support his home country in any way he could. He also said he appreciated the support he had received from the community.
"I love the friendship between the United States and Ukraine," York said. "We are together forever."
On the first day, Cedar Coffee raised more than $20,000.
RIGHT NOW: KHQ can confirm the owners of Cedar Coffee have raised over $20,000 from purchases made by the people of Spokane today to donate back to their home country of #Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/iJE2d1x29P— KHQ Local News (@KHQLocalNews) March 6, 2022
The coffee house continued to raise money, exceeding $35,000 in total.
Protestors and Ukrainians unite against Putin's war
Also in March of 2022, the Palouse Peace Coalition, small group that has been coming to downtown Moscow for 21 years to protest war, gathered to protest the war in Ukraine.
One of the protestors, Miriam Kent, said she cried when the Iraq war began years ago, so naturally, she believed she would cry when Putin’s war began weeks ago. However, instead of crying she felt discouraged. Time after time, seeing war play out in our world.
"I’m pretty scared myself, I’m upset, and the nuclear threats are just unfathomable," Kent said.
Among the protestors was Andrii Zhuravchak, a Ukrainian Washington State University student who knows that feeling of fear all too well.
"My mom was calling me saying that, ‘Andrii it was a missile, 100 kilometers away from us, from our home, and we heard everything,'" Zhuravchak said.
Zhurachvak said he wants to help end Putin’s war in any way he can.
“I do something here, I’m trying to donate money, I’m trying to speak with people, I’m trying to speak with you right now,” Zhuravchak said. "“If you are not standing against it, you're actually for it."
Healing Hands, March 9: Providence Holy Family doctor shares need for Ukrainian speakers in Warsaw
Providence Holy Family Dr. Kyle Varner travelled to the Polish border with Ukraine in the immediate weeks following the invasion, to support refugees fleeing the war.
"Being afraid or knowing that there is danger is never ever a reason not to do the right thing,” Dr. Varner said. "It's never a reason to back down and let evil authoritarians commit genocide."
As he provided care for Ukrainian refugees in Lviv, he kept a journal of his experiences.
In one passage, he said "war is hell and the human cost is terrible in a way that images on a TV screen cannot convey."
In April, Varner returned to Spokane after his humanitarian mission, and shared how the experience shaped him.
"You see this large-scale crime against humanity, and then you're looking someone in the eye, and you know they just narrowly escaped that fate, and you know they've got loved ones who might not have escaped that fate," said Varner. "It makes it all very real — these aren't images in a newspaper or on TV."
Providence also set up The Urgent Need in Ukraine Fund, which exceeded its $150,000 goal. You can still donate.
Coeur d'Alene man stepping up to help people in Ukraine
Dale Perry, of Couer d'Alene, jumped into action to support the people of Ukraine in the weeks following the start of the invasion.
Perry owns an energy company that has a subsidiary in Ukraine. He met two of his Ukrainian employees at the Ukrainian border, where they had been evacuated.
"It is heart wrenching, because every moment you're there, women and children are walking by," said Perry.
Perry created the Foundation for Equity and Justice, through which he was able to donate millions of dollars' worth of supplies to Ukraine.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little names March 10 as 'Solidarity for Ukraine Day'
Idaho Governor Brad Little proclaimed March 10, 2022, as Solidarity for Ukraine Day in the state.
Little said the proclamation reinforced "Idaho's already strong support for the democratic nation of Ukraine against Russian aggression."
'We support a free Ukraine': Spokane Fire Department selling shirts, contributing to Refugee Connections
In April of 2022, the Spokane Fire Department sold t-shirts to raise money for Ukrainian refugees.
Ukrainian refugee from 1992 welcomes current Ukrainian refugees to Spokane at the Thrive Center
Part of the reason Spokane has such a large population of Ukrainians is due to an influx of refugees during the fall of the Soviet Union.
One of those refugees is Boris Borisov, who came to Spokane in 1992.
Last year, Borisov welcomed a new wave of Ukrainian refugees to the Lilac City.
"I love Spokane, I’m a Spokane boy," Borisov said. “But then when the war broke out, I was like, these are also my people, and we need to do something."
Spokane County allocates $1M in funding for Ukraine refugees
In late May of 2022, the Spokane County Board of Commissioners secured a $1 million grant from the Washington Department of Commerce to help Ukrainian refugees.
The board recognized "the urgent financial need of refugees escaping the atrocities of war and a desire to keep as many families together as possible during this crisis."
Thrive International providing housing, community to Ukrainian refugees in Spokane
Central to the Inland Northwest's response to the Russian Invasion of Ukraine has been the Thrive Center in downtown Spokane.
The center's goal is to provide a few months of transitional housing and rental assistance for refugees. Thrive also connects refugees with resources like English classes, childcare and activities to help them feel at home.
"It's very real when you sit in a room full of people, especially with little kids, you really recognize that this is really sobering," Mark Finney, Executive Director of Thrive International, said in June.
Yelyzaveta Shchukina is one of the 100-plus Ukrainian refugees who has stayed at the Thrive Center.
In September, she unveiled a mural at the center that represents the connection between Ukraine and Spokane.
On Feb. 22 of this year, NonStop Local's Guy Tannenbaum checked in with the Thrive Center.
Refugees living at the center continued to speak on how the center, and the city as a whole, has provided them with a safe place to live.
Resident Hanna Stakhova, speaking through a translator, called America the land of opportunity, and said she plans to stay in Spokane.
"We are planning to stay here in Spokane because we have friends, and we still feel scared about our country," Stakhova said.
About 200 refugees have gone from living at the center to living on their own. The center has also seen the birth of three babies, who are, of course, American citizens.
Ukrainian refugee finds community at Whitworth University
In October, 17-year-old Whitworth University student Mariia Yazepova reflected on her journey as a refugee.
"I woke up one morning just before school," Yazepova recalled. "The day before, everything was fine; I was doing my Ukrainian language homework. The next day I woke up, and my mom said, 'The war started.'"
Through the turmoil, however, Mariia was able to hold onto a bit of hope.
"I started looking for universities before the war started, and I applied to Whitworth," Yazepova explains. "One day, I woke up and I had this letter in my mail that said, 'Oh, you’re accepted to Whitworth, that’s so exciting!' But then time went by, and the war broke out, and that’s when the support from Whitworth was showing the most for me out of all the universities I applied to."
While Yazepova had reservations about leaving her family, she says her mother was adamant she accept the opportunity. "I was in Ukraine during the war, and my mom was concerned because of my mental state and my studies. So she's like, 'No, you're not staying here any longer—you need to go.'"
Mariia arrived in Spokane in August. While she spoke highly of encouragement and support in the community, she still worries about her family and home back in Ukraine.
Where We Come From: Ukrainian refugee living in Spokane shares story of escape from war
In January of this year, Sabina Andreas, who now lives in Spokane and works at NonStop Local KHQ, reflected on her perilous escape from Ukraine.
"I just saw like, the sky became red," said Andreas. "Everything was on fire."
Andreas recorded her escape to a neighbor's basement, where she and her family hid for days, before they were able to evacuate.
"I didn't know if tomorrow's going to come, I didn't know if another hour was going to come to me," said Andreas.