A Disc Golf charity tournament held this month in Spokane wound up raising thousands for a local food bank.
The 15th Annual Inland Northwest Ice Bowl was held on Saturday, Feb. 9 at the Rocky Ridge Disc Golf Course, bringing in dozens of participants that braved the cold to play some disc golf to benefit the Second Harvest Food Bank.
The event organizer, David Willman, said in an update on Facebook that the event ended up raising $5,461.14 for Second Harvest. On top of that, they received several food donations during the event to be distributed later. Willman additionally thanked all the sponsors and businesses that helped make the event a success.
Krystal Miller, a photographer from the event, shared some photos along with some kind words on Willman's efforts, saying "he is a great guy who organized everything."
"Awesome! Wow!," Second Harvest Inland Northwest said about the funds raised in a Facebook comment. "Can't wait to see you soon! Thank you all for helping us get healthy food to people in need in our community!"