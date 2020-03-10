Inland Power and Light is warning their customers after two terrifying incidents happened to their crews.
The first happened two years ago. Crews were responding to a power outage on someone's property when their were fired on.
"We didn't really hear anything, nobody ever saw the individual who had the firearm, and we thought it was just an isolated incident," Inland Power and Light's Andy Barth said.
Then, in January of 2020, another incident happened.
"We had an employee go out to a member's home and once again, in a rural area, and they were going to change out a meter and when they got to the property, the employee was greeted by the member with the gun pointed straight at them," Barth said.
The crew tried to explain that they were with Inland Power, just trying to change a meter.
"The member still did not want him on the property, so the employee promptly left and called Inland and also called authorities," Barth said.
Ultimately, the company decided not to press charges, but Inland Power did send a letter to all of their customers. The letter reminded them that their crews have permission to be on their customer's property, even without notice.
"What a lot of people don't know is utilities actually have, once a member is signed on and receiving power from the utility, we actually have the right to enter to the property for utility reasons, and we do everything in our power to contact before we get there," Barth said.
For things like power outages though, Inland Power doesn't always have the chance to warn their customers ahead of time.
"We have no idea when it's going to happen, where it's going to happen, often times it happens in the middle of the night, so at that point, our first priority is going to be to get our line crews to the outage, assess the situation to restore power as quickly and safely as possible," Barth said.
The letter also mentioned that in the state of Washington, assaulting a power crew -- or any utility worker -- actually carries a heftier penalty.
After the first incident, Inland Power and Light enlarged their logos on all of their equipment and uniforms. The company hoped that this would make it extra clear why they were on their customer's property.
If you have any concerns about utility crews being on your property, you can always call the company to be sure.
"Our priority here and our mission here at Inland is 'Our mission is our members', and that includes making sure that they have safe and reliable electricity, but in order to have that, our crews have to be safe, and that's a really big priority for us here at Inland," Barth said.
