UPDATE (5:28PM) - Inland Power & Light reports that the co-op's Tum Tum substation is down - the cause of the malfunction is currently unknown, but crews are working to identify and fix any problems.
Our earlier story:
More than one-thousand homes and businesses in Spokane County and portions of Idaho were left in the dark by winter weather that brought down tree limbs onto power lines serviced by Inland Power and Light.
According to the electric cooperative, 1,300 customers were without power as of 4:00pm Saturday. The outages were scattered over 13 areas in Spokane County. The list of affected areas includes:
- Blanchard
- Chattaroy
- Deer park
- Elk
- Green Acres
- Newman Lake
- Otis Orchards
- Spokane
- Unincorporated Spokane Valley
- Hauser, Idaho
- Loon Lake
- Mead
- Nine Mile Falls
There has been no word as to when power may be restored.