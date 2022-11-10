Inlander Winter Party returns after 2 years!

SPOKANE, Wash. - It's time to gear up for ski and snowboarding season with the Inlander Winter Party returning to the Spokane Convention Center this weekend.
This pre-season party includes live music, games, giveaways and all the skis, snowboards and winter apparel you’ll need for the season.
Tickets are $12 and the first 1,500 attendees each day will win a free lift ticket to Lookout Pass.
The event will will be on Friday, Nov. 11 from 4-9 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Spokane Convention Center.