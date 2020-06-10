Jail, prison cell stock image

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - An inmate at the Airway Heights Corrections Center died after sustaining head injuries during an assault. 

According to the Washington State Department of Corrections, officers responded to the assault at 12:38 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2. The inmate had been left unconscious and bleeding from his head. 

The inmate was taken to a local medical facility and was hospitalized in critical condition until his death three days later. 

A critical incident review is underway. 

