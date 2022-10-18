SPOKANE, Wash.0 On October 18, 2022, at approximately 9:50 am, Spokane County Detention Services staff reported a jail inmate, 38-year-old Alex J. Heglund, fled from a court hearing and is attempting to escape.
Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies and Spokane Police Officers (SPD) flooded the area to search for Heglund. Deputies and Officers established a perimeter, and an SPD Drone team and a K9 Unit arrived to track the suspect.
Sheriff’s Deputy Amber Tyler and her partner K9 Jäger began a track, locating Heglund hiding in the backyard of a residence in the 1800 block of W. Dean. At approximately 10:20 am, Heglund surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident.
He was transported back to the Spokane County Jail for a new felony charge of Escape 2nd Degree. He still faces the original misdemeanor charges, Reckless Driving and Driving Impaired, when he chose to try and escape.