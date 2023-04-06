NEWPORT, Wash. — An inmate at the Pend Oreille County Jail suspected of killing his mother in 2022 died on Wednesday, according to authorities.
A release from the Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office said 29-year-old Jacob Mitchell was the only person in his cell when he was found unresponsive.
The sheriff's office said lifesaving measures were unsuccessful, and an investigation into the cause of his death is underway.
Mitchell was arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of his mother in Newport last year.