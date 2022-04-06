COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - The subject of a multi-state manhunt who led police on a chase through Washington, Idaho and was captured in Montana reportedly escaped his jail cell at the Kootenai County Jail over the weekend.
Jesse R. Spitzer was in taken into custody in January on 30 charges after his suspected involvement in a string of car burglaries and thefts in Washington and north Idaho.
Spitzer reportedly smashed through a lock on his cell door early Sunday using the metal leg of a desk within the cell, according to reporting from The CDA Press.
After exiting his cell, Spitzer was reportedly caught on security camera attempting to break windows and open facility doors.
Spitzer was eventually detained by local law enforcement after jail staff noticed he was out of his cell.