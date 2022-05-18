COLVILLE, Wash. - An inmate charged with violent crimes has escaped from a Colville Reservation prison.
An announcement from the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation said 27-year-old Amos Matthew Staggs successfully escaped over a week ago and still has not been located.
Staggs is charged with several violent crimes like battery, strangulation and reckless endangerment.
He is a resident of the Nespelem area and was last seen in Yakima.
Here's his description:
- Black hair
- Brown eyes
- 6'5"
- 150 pounds
No information has been shared about how Staggs pulled off the escape.
Anyone who has seen Staggs or has information that could lead to his capture is asked to call Colville Tribal Police at 1-800-551-5800 or local law enforcement.