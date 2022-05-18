Amos Staggs

COLVILLE, Wash. - An inmate charged with violent crimes has escaped from a Colville Reservation prison.

An announcement from the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation said 27-year-old Amos Matthew Staggs successfully escaped over a week ago and still has not been located.

Staggs is charged with several violent crimes like battery, strangulation and reckless endangerment. 

He is a resident of the Nespelem area and was last seen in Yakima. 

Here's his description:

  • Black hair
  • Brown eyes
  • 6'5"
  • 150 pounds

No information has been shared about how Staggs pulled off the escape. 

Anyone who has seen Staggs or has information that could lead to his capture is asked to call Colville Tribal Police at 1-800-551-5800 or local law enforcement. 

Tags

Current Contests

Spring Home Design Guide

Spring Home Design Guide

    Looking to update your home? Watch the ‘KHQ Spring Home Design Guide’ featuring the area’s top home improvement businesses on Sat, May 7 at 4:30pm on KHQ. And click here to win a $500 VISA gift card, courtesy of our presenting partner - VPC Electric!

    Coffee's On Us

    Coffee's On Us

      Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!