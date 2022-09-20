SPOKANE, Wash. - In the wake of the loss of Sandy Williams, a Spokane civil rights icon, journalist and community leader, the Innovia Foundation has established and seeded a new $50,000 endowment, the Sandy Williams Fund for the Carl Maxey Center.
Williams was the executive director of the center, which was created to inspire, empower, uplift and advocate for Spokane's Black community.
“Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of Sandy Williams, a courageous journalist, activist and beloved member of our community. Her voice was a powerful force for change, and she will be deeply missed and long remembered,” said Shelly O’Quinn, CEO of Innovia. “We look to her extraordinary legacy and unwavering vision for racial equity and justice to find our way forward.”
You can learn more and donate to the fund here.