PHOTOS: Babbs Road Fire destroys town of Malden

The Congregational Community Church looks to be mostly untouched even though the fire melted off part of the siding.

 KATHERINE BARNER

After the Babb Road Fire destroyed the majority of homes in Malden and Pine City, the Innovia Foundation is launching "A Pine Creek Christmas: Celebrating Malden and Pine City" to provide a brighter Christmas to families who were impacted. 

The Innovia Foundation said people can sponsor a family, volunteer or make a cash contribution. 

People who sponsor families are suggested to budget $100 per-person in that family. 

The application to sponsor a family can be found here

Tags