After the Babb Road Fire destroyed the majority of homes in Malden and Pine City, the Innovia Foundation is launching "A Pine Creek Christmas: Celebrating Malden and Pine City" to provide a brighter Christmas to families who were impacted.
The Innovia Foundation said people can sponsor a family, volunteer or make a cash contribution.
People who sponsor families are suggested to budget $100 per-person in that family.
The application to sponsor a family can be found here.
