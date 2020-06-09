OLYMPIA - Governor Jay Inslee has issued new guidance for domestic services in Phase 2, as well as expanded and updated guidance for certain recreational activities.
The new guidance acknowledges that domestic workers including nannies, house cleaners, cooks and household managers are less able to access sick leave or unemployment benefits. Employers are therefore encouraged to be aware of the limitations their workers might have in accessing worker protections.
The full guidance documents regarding domestic workers can be found HERE and HERE.
The expanded guidance for recreational activities includes options for counties in Phase 1.5 and updates the guidance available for other types of outdoor recreation.
This includes clarifications for:
- Public and private staffed outdoor tennis facilites
- Guided AT, paddle sports and horseback riding
- Guided fishing
- Go-cart tracks, ORV/motocross facilities and participant-only motorsports
- Gondolas
- Zoos and Aquariums
- All other activities substantially similar in operation and equally able to meet the mandated requirements.
In addition, under the expanded guidance:
- Golfers from different households may now share a power cart in Phase 2.
- Team gymnastics, including training for USA Gymnastics athletes may now take place in Modified Phase 1, in accordance with all Phase 2 requirements. The placement of team gymnastics in Modified Phase 1 does not affect any other activity covered in the Phase 2 Guidance for Fitness and Training.
- Zoos are now permitted to reopen indoor exhibits at 25 percent capacity, and aquariums are now treated synonymously with zoos.
The new expanded guidance can be found HERE.
