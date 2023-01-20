AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash - Oscar nominated actor Alec Baldwin has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, a year after he fatally shot a cinematographer on a movie set in New Mexico.
The horrific incident has raised a lot of questions as to why they were using a real gun and why a real bullet was inside.
We see it in nearly every action movie, a gun, portrayed to appear real, but most of the time that gun is not real.
“In visual effects, it is one of the more simple effects to do,” editor Jason Mckee said.
Simple, yet, some filmmakers still use real weapons. Producer Rich Cowan of The Northwest Package says they never use real guns.
“No not at all. What happened down there was a tragedy, senseless and unnecessary,” Cowan said.
Cowan referred to the incident in New Mexico last year. He tells NonStop Local they use plastic weapons that don’t even allow ammunition.
“Totally fake. They’re totally fake. You don’t need real weapons on any set at all, even if they’re just shooting blanks,” Cowan said.
In post-production, they add the muzzle flash and the shell casing that is fired out of the weapon.
“All done in post-production very easily and effortlessly. It looks great. It looks very authentic, and the most important thing and the most important thing - it’s a safe set,” Cowan said.
The effects are all designed and edited in post, and the actors pop the gun back to make it appear as if it was real. something that could have saved a life last year.
“There’s so many things and precautions you take with a weapon like that. Many people look at and inspect it and obviously, none of those things happened,” Cowan said.