SPOKANE, Wash. - The library puts on lots of story hours, usually with fire fighters, athletes, even the mayor, but during pride month, there was an unexpected performer, drag queens.
For the kids inside the library during story-time, there was laughs, dancing, singing, and of course, books. The line to get inside Spokane's Downtown Library wrapped around the building, but not everyone was letting their kids inside.
"I think the library is walking a very icy line, where they have to accept a culture, but yet they're putting kids in danger,"
As a drag queen, Rita Fine disagrees. She said she’s here to tell kids it's okay to be different, show your colors, and if the reading today even makes just one kid, or adult, feel safe and accepted, she's done her part.
The library said they don't have any more Drag Queen Story Hours planned, but the parents who went inside today, said they'd come back if there was, as did the protesters.