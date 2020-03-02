NEW YORK - James Lipton, host of "Inside the Actors Studio" and veteran TV writer has died.
TMZ reports Lipton passed away on Monday, March 2 at his New York City home. His wife reportedly told the outlet that Lipton had been battling bladder cancer.
Lipton was responsible for spearheading the famous talk show, "Inside the Actors Studio," during which he interviewed actors about their craft. He interviewed stars such as Morgan Freeman, Betty White, Ian McKellen, Halle Berry and Hugh Grant.
The show began in 1994 and Lipton retired in 2018 after 22 seasons at the helm. The show continued on with different hosts.
