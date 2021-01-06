Washington Governor Jay Inslee uploaded a YouTube video following a day of unrest, which saw protestors break through the gate at the Governor's mansion.
"First, I just want to say that Trudi and I are at the residence tonight and we’re doing just fine," Governor Inslee said, "Thank you to all those who expressed concern, but we are doing quite well. Thank you."
"Those acts of intimidation will not succeed in any way shape or form. We will continue the work we are doing to protect the health of Washingtonians," the Governor says, in part. "In D.C., Congress will follow the will of the American people and take yet another step on the long march to protecting people’s right to self-government that has so far succeeded through centuries of frequent tension in our politics."
You can see the entirety of the video here:
