Washington Governor Jay Inslee has announced a proclamation that he says will transition the state from the eviction moratorium to housing stability programs.
This "bridge" proclamation begins July 1st, a day after the eviction moratorium ends on June 30th, and runs through September 30th. Inslee says that this bridge will help both renters and landlords.
Landlords will be prohibited from evicting a tenant for past rent due from February 29, 2020, through July 30, 2021, unless there are operational rental assistance programs and eviction resolution programs in place in their county.
Landlords will also be prohibited from treating past unpaid rent or other charges as an enforceable debt until the landlord and tenant have been provided the opportunity to resolve the unpaid rent through an eviction resolution pilot program.
Beginning August 1st, 2021, renters are expected to pay full rent, or less than full rent if they negotiate an agreement with their landlord or actively seek rental assistance funding. If a tenant is taking any of those actions, a landlord cannot evict that tenant. However, if a tenant isn't paying or trying to obtain rental assistance, landlords can take lawful action, with one exception. That exception being that landlords must offer the tenant a reasonable re-payment plan before starting the eviction process.
Tenants must also be provided in writing the services and support that are available to them.
Inslee also is removing certain types of housing from this order altogether, including hotels/motels, Airbnbs, long-term care facilities, and other non-traditional housing.
The governor says there are a few reasons for putting this bridge proclamation is in place. More than $650 million of federal funds have been appropriated to help renters, however, most of that money is not yet available. Those funds are in addition to the $500 million released by the Department of Commerce to local government for rent assistance to landlords and tenants.
Further, the legislature passed SB 5160, which provides tenant protections and programs to address the impact of COVID-19 on both landlords and tenants. These programs are The Eviction Resolution Pilot Programs and The Right to Counsel program for indigent tenants. These programs are not yet up and running. The bridge is in place to support renters and landlords until those programs are in place, Inslee says.