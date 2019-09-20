SPOKANE, Wash. - Gov. Jay Inslee and Sen. Maria Cantwell joined other elected officials in Spokane Valley on Friday for the ribbon cutting of a new cross-laminated timber factory.
Katerra, which could usher in a new chapter of greener building construction, will bring approximately 150 manufacturing jobs to the city of Spokane Valley, along with 50 research, design, engineering and construction jobs to Spokane.
Inslee, Cantwell and Washington Commissioner of Public Lands Hillary Franz got a chance to tour the facility.
"This is just one example of how we can create jobs, transition to a cleaner economy and build new infrastructure with a lower carbon footprint through innovation," Inslee said in a press release. "Our state leads in so many ways, an now Washington will lead the nation in manufacturing cross-laminated timber for buildings. This is a leap forward for sustainable construction and economic development in our state."