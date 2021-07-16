FILE — Inslee wildfires

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee talks to reporters, Sept. 9, 2020, following a tour to survey wildfire damage in Bonney Lake, Wash., south of Seattle.

 Tim Gruver / The Center Square

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Gov. Jay Inslee issued two emergency proclamations on Friday relating to wildfires and the recent extreme temperatures.

Proclamation 21-10.1 amends the wildfire and burn ban to now also suspend truck driver hour limitations. Inslee's office said this is needed to address the interruption in fuel distribution to firefighters. It will also allow the national and state guard to help firefighters.

Proclamation 21-12 declares an emergency in 19 counties due to heat damage to roads and infrastructure. Inslee's office said this will "will trigger Comprehensive Emergency Management Plans and allow for local coordination to assist in addressing the damage in an expedited manner."

COUNTIES UNDER STATE OF EMERGENCY:

  • Adams
  • Asotin
  • Clark
  • Cowlitz
  • Douglas
  • Ferry
  • Grant
  • King
  • Kittitas
  • Okanogan
  • Pacific
  • Pend Oreille
  • Pierce
  • Snohomish
  • Spokane
  • Whatcom
  • Whitman
  • Yakima

To read the full proclamation, click here.

