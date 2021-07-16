OLYMPIA, Wash. - Gov. Jay Inslee issued two emergency proclamations on Friday relating to wildfires and the recent extreme temperatures.
Proclamation 21-10.1 amends the wildfire and burn ban to now also suspend truck driver hour limitations. Inslee's office said this is needed to address the interruption in fuel distribution to firefighters. It will also allow the national and state guard to help firefighters.
Proclamation 21-12 declares an emergency in 19 counties due to heat damage to roads and infrastructure. Inslee's office said this will "will trigger Comprehensive Emergency Management Plans and allow for local coordination to assist in addressing the damage in an expedited manner."
COUNTIES UNDER STATE OF EMERGENCY:
- Adams
- Asotin
- Clark
- Cowlitz
- Douglas
- Ferry
- Grant
- King
- Kittitas
- Okanogan
- Pacific
- Pend Oreille
- Pierce
- Snohomish
- Spokane
- Whatcom
- Whitman
- Yakima
To read the full proclamation, click here.